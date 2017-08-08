RCMP helped rescue two people from a rubber dinghy in the Souris area on the weekend.

King's District RCMP responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday about a man and a woman in a rubber dinghy fighting the tides without life jackets or paddles, according to an RCMP news release.

​An RCMP officer joined a fishing boat captain and mate at Naufrage Harbour Wharf and rescued the stranded pair.

The Souris Fire Brigade and Island EMS also joined the RCMP.

The man and woman did not require medical treatment, according to police.

RCMP is reminding beachgoers to be "aware of surf and current conditions and to not venture out in water on any devices without life jackets, paddles and a whistle."