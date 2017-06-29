Aiden Murnaghan of Donagh School is P.E.I.'s winner of the annual RCMP puppy naming contest.

Murnaghan chose the name Knight, which will now be given to one of the police dogs in training. The RCMP received close to 21,000 entries from across the country, and selected one from each province and territory.

Const. Kristian Thomsen, a member of the police dog service team, visited Murnaghan at Donagh School to let him know he was the winner. He brought along his own dog, Fleck.

The winning names will be given to the first 13 puppies born at the RCMP police dog service training centre in Innisfail, Alta.