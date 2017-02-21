RCMP in Prince County, P.E.I., are reminding snowmobilers be cautious of farmers' crops and private lands this winter.

The reminder is in response to a complaint from a blueberry farmer in Kildare Capes earlier this month, police said.

"She reported that snowmobiles were driving on her blueberry fields since the snowfall," said Cpl. Lisa Jones with West Prince RCMP. "And they were potentially damaging her crops."

Snow-covered crops are still valuable, police said, and can be destroyed by offroad vehicles.

Snow-covered crops can be damaged by offroad vehicles, say police. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

"This is private land," said Jones, asking snowmobilers to stick to designated trails that run tip-to-tip on P.E.I.

"If they're caught trespassing on somebody's property, then they could be charged," Jones added.