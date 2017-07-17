Former RCMP Officer Jeffrey Rae Gillis is appealing his conviction on weapons-related charges.

Gillis, 44, was found guilty in March on five charges and was sentenced to three years in prison in May. According to his appeal, he's serving his sentence at Springhill Institution in Nova Scotia.

Gillis was charged in February 2016 after Charlottetown police seized more than 70 firearms from his home. Those included shotguns, a revolver, and a semi-automatic pistol, along with ammunition.

Some of the dozens of firearms seized from Jeffery Gillis's home in February 2016. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

He retired from the force the same month.

During his trial Gillis did admit to some of the facts related to the charges, but retained his right to appeal related rulings by the court on the legality of the search warrant that led to the firearms being seized.

Gillis wants conviction quashed

Now, in his appeal notice, Gillis makes several arguments around the validity of the search warrant.

Gillis wants the conviction quashed or, failing that, a new trial. If the court doesn't allow that, he wants the court to reduce his sentence.