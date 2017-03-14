Former RCMP officer Jeffrey Rae Gillis has been found guilty of five weapons-related charges.

Jeffrey Rae Gillis retired from the RCMP in February 2016. (CBC)

Gillis, 44, was in provincial court Tuesday in Charlottetown. Seven other charges he was facing were stayed.

The charges related to dozens of firearms police say they seized from Gillis's home in February 2016. He retired from the force the same month.

The crown has recommended a three to five year prison sentence, while Gillis's defence is asking for a conditional sentence.

While Gillis did admit to some of the facts related to the charges, he has retained his right to appeal previous court rulings related to the legality of the search warrant used to seize the weapons.

The judge deferred sentencing until May 26.