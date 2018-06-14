Dog fatally shot near Norway, P.E.I.

A dog from West Prince had to be put down last week after suffering gun shot wounds, according to an RCMP news release.

The dog was shot around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, June 4, in the Norway, P.E.I., area. The release said the dog's owners heard a shot and their dog returned home "seriously injured by gun shot wounds."

According to RCMP, the owners rushed the dog to the vet office in O'Leary but the dog had to be put down as a result of the injuries.

​The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are asking anyone that may have heard the shot or has any information about this incident to contact the West Prince detachment at 902-853-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).​

More P.E.I. news