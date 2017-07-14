Except for the occasional trail ride, Renée Everett didn't have much experience riding a horse growing up.

But that didn't stop Const. Everett of trying out for the RCMP Musical Ride.

"I think it's one of the most iconic things you can do as a Canadian," said Everett, who is in her second year with the Musical Ride. Once accepted into the program, she underwent about six months of training to learn more about riding horses.

The program has 33 riders and 35 horses. All the horses are Hanoverian.

"They're all pretty incredible horses. They all have their own character. They all have their own personality," she said.

Everett's horse is an eight-year-old gelding named Gendarme.

"He's quite the boy," she said.

Canada's 150th

With this is Canada's 150th anniversary, the riders are visiting many of the country's major cities as well as heading to the North.

On Saturday and Sunday, the riders are in Charlottetown performing at the Eastlink Centre. The performances are helping to raise money for the Canadian Diabetes Association.

"We travel across Canada and we go to all these communities. And, the amount of money that's raised for the various communities that's hosting us is incredible," Everett said.

"It's just a positive experience, for members and the community, for us to be there and for them to meet our beautiful horses and the riders."