RCMP say one of their members was assaulted and a dog team was called in during an arrest in Montague, P.E.I., Wednesday.

Sgt. Chris Gunn said RCMP received a tip that a 24-year-old man with outstanding court warrants was at a business on Main Street near the corner of Gaul Street. Two officers responded to arrest the man. Gunn said when one of the officers found the suspect, the man pushed him and evaded arrest.

"A foot chase ensued in Montague to a wooded area," Gunn said.

"With the wooded area in play a police dog unit was called, and the police dog unit, who are better equipped, tracked the individual."

The man was found hiding in a vehicle. He was arrested without incident.

Outstanding warrants

Gunn said the officer who was pushed was not injured.

The man had outstanding warrants, dating to last year, for impaired driving, driving while prohibited and failing to attend court.

Police had been searching for the man and talking to people who knew him. It was one of those people who provided the tip, Gunn said.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, the man now faces charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.