Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. RCMP looking for missing 50-year-old Charlottetown man

Notifications

New

P.E.I. RCMP looking for missing 50-year-old Charlottetown man

P.E.I. RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating 50-year-old Charlottetown resident Perry Shantz.

Police say Perry Shanz was last seen driving his red Chevrolet Aveo with the licence plate FM6

CBC News ·
Perry Shanz, 50, of Charlottetown, was last seen driving his red Chevrolet Aveo with the licence plate FM6, police say. (Submitted)

P.E.I. RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 50-year-old Charlottetown resident Perry Shantz.

Shantz was last seen on Friday on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown, according to police.

He's described as a six-foot-tall, white male with a medium build, short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy-coloured hooded sweater with "Ontario Turkey's" on the front with a grey undershirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-368-9300. (Submitted)

Police say he was also last seen driving his red Chevrolet Aveo with the licence plate FM6.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-368-9300.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8466, or online.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us