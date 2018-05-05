P.E.I. RCMP looking for missing 50-year-old Charlottetown man

P.E.I. RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 50-year-old Charlottetown resident Perry Shantz.

Shantz was last seen on Friday on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown, according to police.

He's described as a six-foot-tall, white male with a medium build, short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy-coloured hooded sweater with "Ontario Turkey's" on the front with a grey undershirt.

Police say he was also last seen driving his red Chevrolet Aveo with the licence plate FM6.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-368-9300.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8466, or online.

