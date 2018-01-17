Theft of electric meter left home without power on Christmas Day

RCMP are investigating a theft that left residents of a home in Mount Royal, P.E.I., without power for about 12 hours on Christmas Day.

A Maritime Electric meter was stolen off the side of the home sometime early Christmas morning, according to an RCMP news release.

Police are asking for the public's assistance with this matter.

Anyone with information can contact West Prince RCMP at 902-853-9300 or provide information anonymously through P.E.I. Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).