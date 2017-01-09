East Prince RCMP are investigating an incident in which a driver for Maritime Bus was allegedly assaulted by a passenger on Jan. 3 in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.
Police were called around 5 p.m., they said, and arrested a man on the scene. They confirmed the suspect was a passenger. He was later released from custody.
No charges have been laid, and RCMP continue to investigate.
