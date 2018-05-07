Lot 16 farmer faces up $5K in damages to alfalfa crop

RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating those involved in damaging between $3,000-5,000 worth of alfalfa in Lot 16.

Staff-Sgt. Derrick Hewitt told CBC News that sometime between April 20 and April 26 a driver entered a farmer's field just off the Lyle Road in central Lot 16 and began doing doughnuts over the soft soil — ruining the crop.

RCMP say it's not clear whether whoever entered the field was aware it was planted. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's unknown whether they were aware that the field was planted at the time but with the soft soil it done quite extensive damage," Hewitt said.

RCMP are unable to determine the vehicle involved at this time.

Staff-Sgt. Derrick Hewitt says entering farm land can cause significant damage to crops, especially at this time of year. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Hewitt said drivers should not to enter farm land as they'll cause significant damage to crops, especially at this time of year.

"The farmers, of course, are planting their fields this time of year and entering or going over the fields … is going to cause damage to those fields and would be of great cost to the farmers," Hewitt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

