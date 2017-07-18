RCMP on P.E.I. say a witness has come forward to tell them he witnessed a child of about 10 to 12 years old pointing a laser at a number of things, including two planes.

On Monday, RCMP appealed to the public for information about a commercial aircraft being hit by a laser on Sunday. The inbound flight was over the Brackley Beach area just after 11 p.m. when the incident occurred.

A witness contacted RCMP, saying he was on Brackley Beach Sunday night between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

He said he witnessed the child playing with a green laser light. He told police the child appeared to be tracing the path of the plane, and said it didn't appear that the child was trying to shine it into the cockpit of the plane.

In a statement, WestJet said neither pilot looked at the laser, so were not affected.

Lasers 'not to be used for entertainment'

RCMP said the family's identity isn't known at this time.

Shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal offence, punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and/or five years in prison, however RCMP said it's possible charges won't be laid in this instance.

"It does appear that this specific incident was a child at play and not a direct criminal offence," RCMP said in a news release.

"That being said, the child was in the custodial guardianship of two adults and RCMP are asking that items of this nature not be used for entertainment and not be provided to young children as they are unaware of the danger that they can inflict."

2nd incident

A search and rescue aircraft was also reported to have been hit by a laser over the weekend, said RCMP. It's not known if the two incidents are related.

RCMP are working with Transport Canada to investigate the incidents.