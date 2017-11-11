A 34-year-old Kings County man died on Friday night after the vehicle he was driving rolled over on Route 3, according to an RCMP news release.

At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, RCMP, Vernon River Fire Department and Island EMS responded to the rollover.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the rollover and say road conditions were not a factor.