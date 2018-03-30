1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Inverness, P.E.I.

RCMP say one person is dead following a single-vehicle collision Thursday night on Route 2 in Inverness, P.E.I.

A vehicle travelling east bound attempted to make a turn at about 11:20 p.m., but went off the road and struck a large tree, police said.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time, and died on scene, police said.

The East Prince detachment is continuing to investigate the crash.

