RCMP officer Const. Frank Stevenson was taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a call on the Blue Shank Road near Summerside, P.E.I. just before 4 p.m. Tuesday

Police said Stevenson, an 11 year veteran of the force, was responding to a call for service.

RCMP said Stevenson's emergency lights were on when he stepped out of his car, onto the road. He saw a vehicle coming toward him in the same direction he had been travelling, and gestured to the vehicle to slow down.

Police said the vehicle may have tried to slow down, but Stevenson was struck.

Turning away could have saved his life

The impact sent him over the hood of his cruiser, and into the ditch. Police said he attempted to turn away from the vehicle prior to being struck, an action that may have saved his life.

'It's always a dangerous situation when we're on the roadways,' says Sgt. Darrell Gill. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"His actions might have saved his life, really," said Sgt. Darrell Gill, the East Prince RCMP officer investigating the incident. "It was a dangerous situation, and it's always a dangerous situation when we're on the roadways."

Three off-duty police officers — one from P.E.I. and two from B.C. — stayed with Stevenson until Island EMS arrived.

Released from hospital

Stevenson was taken to the Prince County Hospital with non life threatening injuries, and has since been released.

The road was closed until 10 p.m. as the accident was investigated.

Police won't say yet whether charges will be laid against the 74-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck Stevenson. Investigators are waiting for results from the accident reconstructionist's report.