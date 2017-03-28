An RCMP cruiser was involved in a highway accident in western P.E.I. early Tuesday morning.

The two officers in the car were travelling east on Route 2 in Carleton, east of O'Leary, on a routine patrol at 1:30 a.m. when the collision happened.

RCMP said a pickup truck crossed the centreline and struck the cruiser head on. The highway was covered in snow at the time.

Both RCMP officers and the three occupants of the pickup were taken to Prince County Hospital, all of them with minor injuries. Police believe everyone will be released from hospital Tuesday

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating the incident. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.