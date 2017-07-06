A Grade 2 class from Greenfield Elementary School in Summerside has won a national contest to name an RCMP foal.

The names for this year's foals all had to begin with O, and the class won with the suggestion O Canada.

The RCMP hold the naming contest every year selecting an individual winner from every province. This is the first year a class was also picked as a national winner.

Evan, a 10-year-old from Souris, was this year's individual winner from P.E.I. He suggested Olaf.

Prizes will be given out during the RCMP's Musical Ride tour this summer. The Musical Ride will be in Charlottetown July 15 and 16.