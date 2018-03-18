A woman who was involved in a motor vehicle crash March 8 on Route 2 in Dunstaffnage, P.E.I., has died of her injuries, RCMP said.

It was one of eight collisions that occurred in the province that day between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. when driving conditions were poor, said RCMP Staff-Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

Two of the crashes were fatal. A 23-year-old woman was also killed when her vehicle collided with transport truck on Route 2 in Pleasant Valley.

The woman who died in the Dunstaffnage accident was alone in her vehicle when it collided with a truck. A man and a woman in the truck received minor injuries.

No charges are expected, Baillie said.

