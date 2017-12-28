An RCMP dive team has gone back to New Brunswick after being called in for a recovery operation this week on P.E.I.

The team was on the Island to search for a man who was reported to have gone into the river near the Hillsborough Bridge, which connects Charlottetown and Stratford, on Christmas Day.

P.E.I. RCMP said the icy conditions and cold temperatures this week made continuing the operation "too hazardous."

Police said the dive team plans to come back when conditions improve, which could be a in few days or even weeks.

A small underwater remote-controlled device with a camera was used by the dive team Wednesday, but did not turn up anything.

​RCMP said no other person is involved and the incident is not considered suspicious.