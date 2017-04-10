RCMP on P.E.I. have charged a 65-year-old man from Charlottetown for selling contraband cigarettes out of his home.

Police seized more than 41,000 cigarettes, worth an estimated $9,000, as well as more than $5,000 in cash.

Police said a tip led to surveillance, and eventually to a search warrant.

The Queens District RCMP worked with the Federal Investigative Unit on the case.

The man was charged under the Excise Act and the Provincial Tobacco Tax Act, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.