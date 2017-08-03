RCMP charged a 19-year-old woman under the Provincial Highway Traffic Act after an investigation revealed she was allegedly using a cell phone during a collision that put her, another woman and an infant in a ditch.

At 9:45 a.m. this morning in Queens County, RCMP responded to a 911 call after a vehicle "left the road, hit a mailbox and came to rest in the ditch," read an RCMP news release.

The three passengers were checked by Island EMS on scene for minor injuries.

The RCMP believe speed and driving on a spare tire on the vehicle may have also played a part in this collision.