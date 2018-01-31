The RCMP have arrested three males in connection to a home invasion in O'Leary, P.E.I., that happened Monday night.

Just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 29, police got a call about an alleged assault and theft that had just occurred at a home.

Police say two men wearing masks, one with a hammer and the other a knife, had entered the home and confronted two women.

One of the women was struck in the head several times with the hammer. She told officers the men had left with some money.

The woman who was struck was treated and released from hospital.

RCMP have arrested three males, two who are 16, and one who is 20. The 20-year-old remains in custody. The other two have been released, but will be facing charges relating to the incident in court in the middle of March.