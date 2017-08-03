Some P.E.I. raspberry growers say this year has not been good for the berries.

Matt Compton grows raspberries at his farm in Summerside, and his yield this year is about a quarter of what it was last year.

"Usually we'll take orders at our farm market for them if people want a flat or a box or two boxes of raspberries," said Compton.

"This year we just haven't because we just can't promise how much we're going to get every day. We're just first come, first served."

Hoping for better next year

Compton said the berries he is getting seem to be smaller this year, but the quality is not affected.

The said the weather in the winter, with its freeze-thaw cycles, the damp spring and the dry summer could all have had a negative impact on the raspberry canes.

He's now hoping for a few days of rain in order to help next year's raspberry crops, as well as his other crops.