The province and other interested community groups are exploring ways to encourage more people to report sexual assaults.

One is third-party reporting, where an assault survivor speaks with a trained service provider instead of police.

Another is called the third option — forensic information is collected using a rape kit, but the kit is stored to give victims time to decide if they want to report the assault to police.

Currently if a kit is carried out at a P.E.I. hospital, the assault is reported to police.

"Often people need time to talk to family, friends — to figure out what happened," said Sigrid Rolfe, the organizational coordinator of the P.E.I. Rape and Sexual Assault Centre. "To determine what the best course of action for them is going to be."

'Numbers do go up'

In most other jurisdictions the kits are stored in a secure location at hospitals for between six months to a year.

A similar program, called Kits on Ice, has been offered in the Yukon for about five years.

"What we've heard from other jurisdictions is that the numbers do go up when the option is offered," said Rolfe, noting that usually happens within the first few weeks after an assault.

"Giving survivors more choices is a way of hopefully improving all the outcomes."

P.E.I.'s sexual assault response committee is looking at the possible changes.

