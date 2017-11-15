If you're looking for an excuse to not rake up the leaves this fall, look no further.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to leave the leaves, because that's the environmentally friendly thing to do.

"We want to give people a good reason not to rake their leaves and avoid their yard work," said Kathryn Morse, Atlantic director of communications for the conservancy.

"It's a fantastic excuse to be a backyard conservationist. Just leave those leaves on the ground."

A layer of leaves provides a habitat for insects and other small animals. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Leaves left where they fall create a place for many small creatures to make it through the winter.

"It provides a habitat for butterflies and moths and different kinds of insects that can overwinter under the leaves. It's also good for frogs and toads," Morse said.

The insects that overwinter will provide food for birds in the spring.

If you don't like leaves on your lawn, you can tuck them away under shrubs or other areas away from the house. The leaves are good mulch for shrubs, said Morse, which will help prevent freeze-thaw on the roots system through the winter.