Islanders tuning in to TV coverage of the Winter Olympics will see a familiar face on their screens.

Former CBC News: Compass host Bruce Rainnie will be heading to South Korea to cover his eighth Olympics for CBC Sports.

And he'll be busy. He'll be covering curling — men's, women's and, making its Olympics debut, mixed doubles.

"Gonna to be going to sleep at night seeing yellow and red rocks but it still beats working for a living," he said in an interview Friday on Compass, where he spent 13 years as host before taking a position as the executive director of the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame last April.

Rainnie said covering the curling will be exciting because all three teams have strong chances to win gold.

"When you have the chance to tell the story of a Canadian team doing something historically special, it doesn't get much better," he said.

Kevin Koe of Calgary will skip the men's team, while Rachel Homan of Ottawa will skip the women's.

Kaitlyn Lawes of Winnipeg and John Morris of Canmore Alta. will represent Canada in mixed doubles, a new Olympic sport Rainnie said should make for good TV.

"It's really fast, it's the relationship between man and woman which is universal, how do you make it work, who do you listen to, who gets last say. It's really fun to hear the best teams work through their troubles and their trials."

The Olympics will be held Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.