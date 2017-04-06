Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding heavy rain forecast for Thursday night into Friday, but the forecast is for more spring-like weather to follow.

But before that warmer weather comes, CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen suggests Islanders make some preparation for the rain.

"We're going to be looking at some localized flooding in low-lying and flat areas that are known for pooling water," said Allen.

He expects 10 to 20 millimetres of rain overnight, with the heavy rain starting around 10 p.m., and a further 10 millimetres Friday. Wind gusts could hit 70 km/h, with winds staying strong through to Friday afternoon.

For winter weary Islanders, however, there will be a reward at the end of the rainstorm. Allen said the temperature will climb to 11 C on Friday, stay close to double digits through the weekend, with showers persisting, and climb up above 10 C and stay there into the middle of next week.