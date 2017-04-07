Prince Edward Island remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada with rain continuing Friday morning.

The Charlottetown area escaped the heavy rain expected overnight, but some parts of the Island are reporting heavy rain and difficult driving conditions around dawn. Environment Canada says there still could be some problems before the rain ends.

"There is still a slight risk of localized flooding where ground remains frozen due to a combination of the rain and snowmelt," the special weather statement says.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen expects temperatures well above normal to go with that rain, with a high of 14 C. Allen said milder temperatures will continue into next week.