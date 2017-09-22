Singer-songwriter Rachel Beck is branching out into playing more solo shows but not before one more performance with her sister Amy as the Beck Sisters.
Rachel says Amy is taking a break to spend more time with her young family and return to her career as a teacher.
"It was really intense and a lot happening," said Rachel, of the busy summer the sisters had before Amy's decision to take a break from touring.
'Raring to go'
"She knows I'm raring to go," said Rachel of her plans to tour, but adds the sisters will still perform together locally.
That includes a show at the Trailside Cafe on Saturday.
"As for the new record, and upcoming tours and stuff, that's going to be me with a band so it's a new chapter."
Rachel recently played a solo showcase at Showcase PEI and said it was a lot of fun.
"It was very different for me to be there without Amy of course but I had a really great band with me."
Rachel said she hopes the connections she made with delegates will lead to good things in the future.
