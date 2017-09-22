Singer-songwriter Rachel Beck is branching out into playing more solo shows but not before one more performance with her sister Amy as the Beck Sisters.

Rachel says Amy is taking a break to spend more time with her young family and return to her career as a teacher.

"It was really intense and a lot happening," said Rachel, of the busy summer the sisters had before Amy's decision to take a break from touring.

The Beck Sisters were finalists in the first CBC Music Searchlight competition 3 years ago. (becksisters.com)

'Raring to go'

"She knows I'm raring to go," said Rachel of her plans to tour, but adds the sisters will still perform together locally.

The Beck Sisters will be performing at the Trailside Cafe Saturday. (The Beck Sisters)

That includes a show at the Trailside Cafe on Saturday.

"As for the new record, and upcoming tours and stuff, that's going to be me with a band so it's a new chapter."

Rachel recently played a solo showcase at Showcase PEI and said it was a lot of fun.

"It was very different for me to be there without Amy of course but I had a really great band with me."

Rachel said she hopes the connections she made with delegates will lead to good things in the future.