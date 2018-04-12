Skip to Main Content
Raccoon killed in western P.E.I. being tested for rabies

A raccoon shot and killed by an RCMP officer because it was acting aggressively and foaming at the mouth is being tested for rabies and distemper.

The raccoon, not shown, was foaming at the mouth when it was euthanized by a P.E.I. RCMP officer. (CBC)

A concerned mother in North St. Eleanors, P.E.I., had called police, saying the animal was pacing back and forth in front of their door, and wouldn't go away. She said it was growling and foaming at the mouth.

There was a certain amount of white substance around the mouth and he was acting very strangely.— Mike Lutley

East Prince RCMP Cpl. Mike Lutley said when he and another officer arrived, the raccoon started coming toward them in a threatening manner.

"He was foaming from the mouth. There was a certain amount of white substance around the mouth and he was acting very strangely," he said. "He was actually coming toward us and he was making some odd growling sounds. As a result, I euthanized the raccoon by shooting him."

Lutley said provincial wildlife officials have sent the carcass to AVC to test for rabies and distemper. Rabies hasn't been reported on P.E.I. since 2009.

