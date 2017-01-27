Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are looking for information about two or more men they believe were perpetrating a quick change scam on P.E.I.

Summerside Police said they believe the men were working in Summerside and Charlottetown on Sunday, and have already moved on to another province.

This scam involves the suspect presenting a large denomination bill to a cashier and asking for change, said police. The scammer then changes their mind, and asks for a different denomination, attempting to confuse the cashier.

This often results in the cashier giving the scammer too much money.

Police believe these suspects are traveling to various provinces committing the scam.

Business are being asked to call police if they think they have been targeted.