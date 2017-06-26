Queen's Wharf is getting a makeover to add some green space to Charlottetown's downtown core.

Plans include grass and flowers being planted, a walkway and laying bricks around the 2017 numbers that are currently down by the water.

Ron Waite, the general manager of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation said the space offered a chance to make a "a nice gathering area," by the water.

Sod has been laid and flowers planted around the 2017 sign on the Charlottetown waterfront. (Shane Ross/CBC)

"We saw it as an opportunity to create a bit of green space at the end of the boardwalk coming around the Convention Centre," he said.

The project will cost close to $80,000 with Island Coastal doing the landscaping work and the P.E.I. Brick Company tasked with the brick work.

'Bit of a crunch'

Waite said work is expected to be done by July 1 on the space.

"There are tall ships coming into this area and we didn't want the area fenced off and under construction when that was going on," he said.

He added that planting of the flowers and grass is already almost done and that the brickwork around the numbers is the only part of the project that may not be done on time.

"That was going to be always a bit of a crunch around getting the thing totally done before then," he said of the bricks.

"It's not a show-stopper if that wasn't done by July 1, but it is certainly our expectation that it is going to be done by then."