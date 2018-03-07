It's the fulfilment of a lifelong dream for P.E.I. Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry.

"I am checking that off of my bucket list and I must say, I am checking it off of my deceased mother's bucket list," Perry said.

"She always had that desire to meet the Queen and she really instilled in me a great respect for the Monarchy, so it is a thrill for me to have this audience."

Perry will get to spend 20 minutes with the Queen Thursday, March 15 at noon. She got the news from Rideau Hall late in January.

"I am down to counting the sleeps now," Perry said.

'Because she is the Queen'

Since finding out about her meeting, Perry has been working to learn about protocol. She has received advice from her executive assistant, a previous lieutenant-governor, and she has been reading a book on it.

She hopes to speak about her pride in P.E.I., the effect the designation as Canada's Food Island has had on the economy, and about scientific research happening in the province.

In terms of topics, however, she knows that the Queen will lead the conversation, "because she is the Queen, afterall."

Perry will travel with two members of her staff on March 12 and will spend a week in England. In addition to her audience with the Queen, she will have tea at the High Commission, a tour of Parliament and plans to celebrate St. Patrick's Day there.

She will be bringing gifts with her made by various Islander artisans.

"I will do the best I can," Perry said.

"I just want to make Islanders proud of me. I want to make sure, through me, she can sense my respect for Islanders."