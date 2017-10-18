Health PEI is investigating an incident in which a former employee of Queen Elizabeth Hospital inappropriately viewed the personal health information of 353 patients.

"This individual broke the rules, violating the privacy and confidentiality of Islanders who entrust our health care system and our staff to safeguard their personal health information. That is unacceptable," said Health PEI acting CEO Denise Lewis Fleming in a news release.

Lewis Fleming apologized for the privacy breach. She said they don't believe the information was further disclosed or misused, but the investigation is continuing.

Health PEI is contacting all the patients involved, and they will have an opportunity to discuss the details of how their files were accessed.