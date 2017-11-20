The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation held its annual Yuletide Gala Auction Saturday, raising $238,788 to purchase medical equipment for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital — roughly $8,000 more than the previous year.

The money will allow the QEH to purchase a bronchial radial probe, MRI compatible ventilator and an infant warmer.

"The sponsors, the auction prize owners, everything is donated for the foundation and that is because we all need the QEH," said Tracey Comeau, CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.

"It is the main referral hospital in the province and I think it still comes as a surprise to many that essentially 100 per cent of hospital equipment, ongoing annual equipment needs, are funded strictly by donations."

Comeau estimates the equipment needs for the QEH every year averages $5 million per year.

New equipment details

The bronchial radial probe will be used to diagnose and treat lung and gastrointestinal conditions, allowing real-time images on high definition monitors during the procedure.

The MRI compatible ventilator will be used primarily in intensive care to allow patients in acute respiratory failure to have an MRI without having to manually ventilate.

From left, Tracey Comeau, CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, Dr. Jeff Craswell, Lynda and Gary Rayner. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

A new infant warmer, colloquially named a baby buggy, will be used to stabilize temperature and provide oxygen to babies born in the operating room who require transport to neonatal intensive care.

The event drew a sold-out crowd and was emceed by CBC P.E.I.'s Matt Rainnie.