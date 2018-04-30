Queen Elizabeth Hospital restricts visitors to prevent spread of flu

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is temporarily restricting visitors to Unit 8 — the general medical and acute stroke unit — because patients are experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness and influenza.

There have been five cases of gastrointestinal illness and five separate confirmed cases of influenza at the hospital, according to Health PEI.

It said the situation will be reassessed Wednesday morning, but until further notice, no visitors will be permitted in Unit 8.

"Patients experiencing gastrointestinal and influenza illness symptoms are being placed on precautions and staff have heightened infection control practices. To ensure patient and public safety, visiting restrictions are being put in place effective immediately," said Tara Ferguson, provincial infection prevention and control supervisor, in a news release.

Health PEI is urging everyone coming to the hospital, including visitors and persons coming in for tests, x-rays or ambulatory procedures, to clean their hands before and after entering a patient's room, a department, and upon entering and leaving the facility.

Health PEI is also reminding Islanders that it is not too late to get a flu shot.

