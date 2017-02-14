Queen Charlotte Grade 9 students are on their way to Ottawa after a blizzard interrupted their school trip Monday.
"Queen Charlotte Intermediate School is back on the road," Target Tours announced on Facebook at 8 a.m.
The tour left two hours early Monday in an effort to get out ahead of the storm.
But the blizzard caught up with them in Oromocto, N.B., just outside Fredericton. A little before 9 a.m. the three-bus convoy pulled over at a gas station. Organizers had hoped the stop would last just a couple of hours, but at 2 p.m. a decision was made to overnight in Fredericton.
Target Tours expects to have the students in Ottawa at 5 p.m.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'Thrilled to be coming back': Call centre looks to hire 170 people in Charlottetown
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'Storm day' has different meaning for P.E.I. health-care workers