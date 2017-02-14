Queen Charlotte Grade 9 students are on their way to Ottawa after a blizzard interrupted their school trip Monday.

"Queen Charlotte Intermediate School is back on the road," Target Tours announced on Facebook at 8 a.m.

The tour left two hours early Monday in an effort to get out ahead of the storm.

The weather has cleared, allowing the students some fine winter views of New Brunswick. (Submitted by William Wright)

But the blizzard caught up with them in Oromocto, N.B., just outside Fredericton. A little before 9 a.m. the three-bus convoy pulled over at a gas station. Organizers had hoped the stop would last just a couple of hours, but at 2 p.m. a decision was made to overnight in Fredericton.

Target Tours expects to have the students in Ottawa at 5 p.m.