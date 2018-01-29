The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for coconut products amid concerns of salmonella contamination.

The shredded young coconut is made by Thai Indochine Trading Inc. under the brand Coconut Tree, and comes in 227-gram packages.

The agency says the shredded product was distributed in Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Ontario and was identified during a CFIA food safety investigation.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.

This recall is in addition to one issued last week for possibly tainted coconut products sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased, the CFIA website says.