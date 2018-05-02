Visitors still not allowed in Unit 8 at QEH

Skip to Main Content
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has extended restrictions on visitors to Unit 8 to at least Friday.

Restrictions extended at Charlottetown hospital until at least Friday

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has been dealing with cases of influenza and gastrointestinal illness this week. (CBC )

There have been five cases of gastrointestinal illness and five separate confirmed cases of influenza at the hospital, according to Health PEI.

On Monday, Health PEI announced visitor restrictions to Unit 8 — the general medical and acute stroke unit — and said it would reassess on Wednesday.

It has now extended those restrictions until Friday, when it will reassess again.

