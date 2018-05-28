Telethon raise $530K for Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Host Marlene MacDonald had plenty of help over the weekend. (QEH/Eastlink Telethon)

The 2018 QEH/Eastlink Telethon raised a total of $532,496 for priority medical equipment at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital over the weekend.

Marlene MacDonald took charge of her 22nd telethon, anchoring the desk for the full 18 hours of the show with the help of more than 20 co-hosts.

Key donations included:

$105,000 from the QEH Auxiliary for the Patient Tray Delivery System.

$30,000 from Parkdale-Sherwood Lions Club for a new incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit.

$9,508 from the Murray River and Area Ceilidhs.

The show included performances from more than 40 artists who volunteered their time.

Phone lines and the website for the telethon are still open for donations.

