Our latest podcast is out

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best radio from our airwaves.

P.E.I. Pulse brings together best of CBC Radio in P.E.I.

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Joe Lawless was amazed that a letter from his granddaughter without a stamp or a full address made it across the country to him and his wife. We hear from him on this week's podcast. (John Robertson/CBC)

This week, we track a letter with no address, we meet P.E.I.'s gentle giant with a heavenly voice, and we hear from a licence plate enthusiast who is still looking for one more plate for his collection.

Meet the gentle giant of St. Peter's Cathedral, the progressive and controversial history of the P.E.I. licence plate and hear how a letter without postage or an address made it across the country. 19:05

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed. You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

