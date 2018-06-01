Our latest podcast is out now

Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Our weekly podcast brings together the best of audio from CBC P.E.I. (Robert Short/CBC)

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, we'll meet the tick hunters who are hoping to get more information about the tiny insects, hear about a note found in a bottle washed ashore and we'll also check in with the people behind The Buzz as the monthly arts and culture magazine celebrates 25 years.

This week, we'll meet the tick hunters who are hoping to get more information of the tiny insects, hear about a note found in a bottle washed ashore and we'll also check in with the people behind The Buzz as the monthly arts and culture magazine celebrates 25 years. 24:22

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

