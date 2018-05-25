The pulse is out! Check out this week's podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, we'll hear from a woman who adopted a puppy that was in rough shape — and what she did about it, we'll meet a micro-preemie who was born at just 23 weeks and weighing one pound, and we'll go for a drive along with a funeral procession to hear more about a unique Island tradition.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.