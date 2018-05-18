Listen to our latest podcast now

Skip to Main Content
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Amanda Spidel, now pregnant with her third child, experienced postpartum depression with her first two. We hear her story on the podcast this week. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

This week, we hear from a mother about her experience with postpartum depression, wade into why beavers are becoming more of an issue on P.E.I. and we'll find out more about the mystery of decades-old letters found in an abandoned house.

This week, we hear from a mother about her experience with postpartum depression, wade into why beavers are becoming more of an issue on P.E.I. and we'll find out more about the mystery of decades-old letters found in an abandoned house. 21:03

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

