Get the latest from CBC P.E.I. with our new podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best radio from our airwaves.

P.E.I. Pulse brings together best of CBC Radio in P.E.I.

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Barb Condon originally planned to work at Maid Marian's for a few months. Now she's been there 30 years. We hear from her on this week's podcast. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

This week, we speak to a woman who has been a server at Maid Marian's diner for 30 years, hear about why a trip to Ireland is so important to a Charlottetown teen and her father, then you'll meet a Charlottetown man competing for a national medal in bodybuilding.

This week meet an Islander who is getting community help to attend a choir camp in Ireland, a man from India who has come to Canada to be a bodybuilding champion and a woman who has spend 30 years working at a local diner. 21:28

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

