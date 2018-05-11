Podcast
Get the latest from CBC P.E.I. with our new podcast
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best radio from our airwaves.
P.E.I. Pulse brings together best of CBC Radio in P.E.I.
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best radio from our airwaves.
This week, we speak to a woman who has been a server at Maid Marian's diner for 30 years, hear about why a trip to Ireland is so important to a Charlottetown teen and her father, then you'll meet a Charlottetown man competing for a national medal in bodybuilding.
Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.
You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.