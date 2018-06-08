Skip to Main Content
Check out this week's podcast
New

Check out this week's podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

P.E.I. Pulse brings together the best of CBC P.E.I. audio

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Our weekly podcast brings together the best of audio from CBC P.E.I. (Robert Short/CBC)

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, we'll find out how Harry Potter helped a P.E.I. man through cancer, follow the journey of a former oil patch worker back to the Island, and hear about what Irish musicians hope to learn about the East Coast.

This week, a musician tells us about his move from the oil patch to an emergency room in a rural hospital in P.E.I. , we hear from two Irish students on a summer job thousands of kilometres from home and a cancer survivor who finds inspiration in Harry Potter. 30:36

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us