From a 'hailstorm of rocks' to fresh poké: Listen to our latest podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best audio from our airwaves.

This week, Sally Pitt shares her investigation into vehicles being damaged by a "hailstorm of rocks," we'll meet a carpenter who learned to read and write 40 years after leaving school, and we'll hear about the new poké restaurant in P.E.I. — and what it might mean to the local tuna industry.

This week, flying rocks damage vehicles on the confederation bridge , a 58 year-old man receives Literacy award, and we hear from a business intent on cooking Poke on the beach in Souris. 29:39

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed.

You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.