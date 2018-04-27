Check out CBC P.E.I.'s new podcast

Skip to Main Content
CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best radio from our airwaves.

Podcast brings together best of CBC Radio in P.E.I.

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
7-year-old Jack Pickering is a dedicated burger critic. He's one of the voices on this week's podcast. (YouTube)

This week, we speak to a transgender Islander about his transition, meet an enthusiastic young food critic — and we'll sit in on a powerful performance about some of life's tough moments.

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed. You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

