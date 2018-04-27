Check out CBC P.E.I.'s new podcast

CBC P.E.I. has a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best radio from our airwaves.

This week, we speak to a transgender Islander about his transition, meet an enthusiastic young food critic — and we'll sit in on a powerful performance about some of life's tough moments.

This week, we speak to a transgender Islander about his transition, meet an enthusiastic young food critic — and we'll sit in on a powerful performance about some of life's tough moments. 27:48

Released every Friday, you can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed. You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.