P.E.I. Pulse: Liquid handcuffs, stoned dogs and swimming goats

CBC P.E.I. is launching a new podcast — P.E.I. Pulse — where you can listen to some of the best radio we've made this week.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to listen to some of the best of CBC Radio in P.E.I.

Jesara Sinclair, Mitch Cormier · CBC News ·
Alyssa Francis credits P.E.I.'s methadone program with saving her life. We hear her story on the podcast. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

This week on the podcast:

The struggle to get off methadone, the growing popularity of the beach goats of P.E.I. and a growing number of cases of dogs eating marijuana. Welcome to episode one of P.E.I Pulse. 22:51

P.E.I. Pulse is released every Friday. You can find us on Apple Podcasts or using our RSS feed. You can also find us in the CBC Radio App for iOs or Android devices, or listen online.

